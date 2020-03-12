The defending state champion Deerfield-Windsor boy’s track and field team beat Dougherty for top honors at the Rhodes Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium, while Westover’s girls took the top spot over second-place Deerfield-Windsor.
The Knights of Deerfield-Windsor won first place in five events and second place in four events which led to an overall score of 81 points. Dougherty won four first place spots and took three second place finishes for 64 points.
The Knights had two wins from Parker Jones who in the 100-meter dash (11:33) and triple-jump (42-08.25), the 1600-meter run by Porter Hill (4:38.09), the 3200-meter run by Graham Ford (10:21.93) and second place by Jon Durham (10:28.53), and the 110 Hurdles by Jackson Tennyson (16:81). Jones also finished second in the long jump (20-08.50), Tennyson finished second in the pole vault (12-00.00) and the Knights took second place in the shot put by William Fox (42-00.00).
Dougherty’s boys finished first and second in the 400-meter dash where Sergio White (51.44) edged teammate Antonio Knighton (52.27) and in the 800-meter where Daniel Stewart (2:05.62) won in a photo finish over Knighton (2:05.88). Stewart also took second in the 1600. Dougherty’s 4x100 relay team of Jaquan Tinch, Sergio White, Keshawn Jackson and Ke’Mauri Stubbs (43:63) edged Westover’s (43:66) in an even tighter photo finish. Westover’s team consisted of Reginald Williams, Cameron Bergeron, Dailan Hall, and Dante’ Walls. Westover did win the 4x400 relay for the Patriots, edging the second place Dougherty team.
Dougherty’s other top finish was Keshawn Jackson who won the high jump with a 6-02 jump over Westover’s Keshaw Walton (5-10).
The Westover girls won eight events, including two each from Aljalon Wilson, Shamia Jones and Raven Thurston.
Wilson won the 100 meter (12.70) and the 200 meter (26.36)m while Jones took the 400-meter (59.70) and the 800-meter (2:25:13). Raven Thurston won the 300-meter hurdles (48:22) and the Long Jump (15.06.75). Westover won both relay team races 4x100 relay (51.13) and the 4x400 relay (4:15.93) which consisted of Taylor Singleton, Aljalon Wilson, Raven Thurston and Shamia Jones, Sanna Clark and Adrienne Daniels.
Deerfield-Windsor took wins in the 1600 meter run with Gabriella Harris finishing first (5:54:20), Jackie Houston in the 3200-meter run (13:21.76), and Lila Lanier in the high jump (5-01). Taking second for the Lady Knights were Hadley Holt in the triple jump (31-07.50), Charlotte Augenstein in the 800-meter (2:25:56) and the 4x400 relay (4:31.53) with a team of Augenstein, Hadley Holt, Deena Wilcox and Caroline Tennyson.
You can see all of the results here: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/374069/results/691323/raw#.XmpycqhKjIV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.