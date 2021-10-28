Deerfield-Windsor senior Jon Durham (in the lead) won the Region 1-A Private championship this week with teammates Garrison Slaughter and Jackson Belusko not far behind. The Knights won the region championship also with four runners finishing in the top 11.
MACON — The Deerfield-Windsor boys cross country team won the Region 1-A title Wednesday in Macon at First Presbyterian Day School while the girls took second place in the region.
Senior Jon Durham took first place overall for the Knights' boys with a time just under 17 minutes and the Knights had four runners in the top 11 finishers to win the meet.
Not far behind Durham was Deerfield-Windsor's Garrison Slaughter, who crossed the finish line in fourth place. Jackson Belusko finished 10th and Ethan Newsome was next in 11th place. Tyler Ricks rounded out the top five for the Knights with a 16th-place finish. Preet Joni finished 20th.
As a team, the Knights finished with 42 points, ahead of Stratford Academy, which was second with 49 points. Mount De Sales took third with 69, Strong Rock Christian was fourth with 83 and host Presbyterian Day School was fifth with 114.
For the Deerfield-Windsor girls, Bailey Irvin led the way with a fourth-place finish and Jane Strickland was right behind her in fifth. Sophie Singleton came in 10th place, followed by Molly Fuller in 13th and Lily Kate Castle in 14th. Those five runners gave the Lady Knights 41 points, but Stratford Academy took first with 31 points.
Christianna Ford and Lily Urick also competed for the Knights.
Durham, Slaughter and Belusko were named all-region for the boys, while Irvin, Strickland and Singleton earned all-region honors for the girls.
