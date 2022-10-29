Deerfield-Windsor cross country boys win state championship

MACON — The Deerfield-Windsor boys cross country team captured the Class AAA GIAA state championship Saturday at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, even though the team's season leader, Garrison Slaughter, did not have his best day.
It is Deerfield-Windsor's first cross country state championship since 2018.
Adam Lippe of Westminster School of Augusta won the boys individual state championship with a time of 17 minutes, 28.57 seconds. About three seconds later, Deerfield-Windsor sophomore Ethan Newsome crossed the finish line with a time of 17:31.53, and freshman teammate Jack Moore was not far behind, finishing fourth.
Slaughter, who normally is first for the Knights, was third for the team and finished in 15th place at a time of 18:32.96, with teammate Michael Collins finishing 10 seconds later in 17th. Jackson Belusko finished the scoring for the Knights seven seconds later in 21st place, giving the Knights a total of 59 points. Mangham Pippin also ran for Deerfield-Windsor and finished 29th.
"We won today because we weren't selfish," said Deerfield-Windsor cross country coach Jake Clawson. "We've preached all season that we are running for each other and not personal accolades, and that means that even if one guy is having a bad day, you have to check your ego and trust that your teammates will pick you up."
"Garrison (Slaughter) was leading at the 2 mile," the coach continued, "but had some issues with his pre-race nutrition and started hurting. His teammates stepped up and filled the gap. Ethan Newsome and Jack Moore immediately went to the front when Garrison fell off and started pressing his pace. Michael Collins, Jackson Belusko and Mangham Pippin beat everyone else's fourth and fifth-place runners to seal the win. I think they were able to do that because Garrison pushed them to be that good and when the moment came for them to step up, they didn't hesitate. We weren't selfish and had great leadership. They're deserving champions."
The Knights' 59 points was the best score of the day with Stratford Academy in second with 73 points, Westminster of Augusta was third with 75, Brookstone of Columbus took fourth with 144 and Mount De Sales finished fifth with 146 points.
In the AAA girls race, Pacelli breezed to the state title by taking the first three spots in the race. The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor finished in sixth place.
Margaret Hodges was the first of the Lady Knights to finish in 20th place. Macy Hatcher (24th), Anna Chapman (47th), Molly Fuller (54th), and Emily Rutledge (59th) gave the Lady Knights a score of 175. Sophie Singleton and Clair Jantz also ran for the Lady Knights.
In Class AA, Heritage Prep won the boys state championship, and the AA girls tied with Augusta Prep and Trinity Dublin with 46 points each. Westwood's girls finished fifth in the state with 139 points. Katelyn Bailey, Isabelle Rubendall, Hannah Glass, Madison Smith, and Jillian McCarthy earned points for the Wildcats.