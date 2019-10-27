The Deerfield Windsor cross country teams swept both region titles again Saturday morning in Americus at Southland Academy with the boys’ winning with a perfect score for the second year in a row. It is the fourth straight year the Deerfield Windsor boys’ team have won the region and the third straight time for the girls.
To get a perfect score in cross country the school must have the all five of their racers finish in the top five spots and that is what the Knights did.
Our region race is always smaller than the invitationals we run in Atlanta and Tallahassee, so we just wanted to get in a quality effort today and race ourselves. The course was muddy, so the times probably didn't reflect how fit we are, but we'll take the win,” said Deerfield Windsor head coach Jake Clawson. “The boys have only conceded one point in the last three years against region competition and putting up a perfect score for the second year in a row is something to be proud of. I thought that Valwood pushed our girls and made it a race, so I'm happy with how we responded,” he said. “We'll switch gears this week and prepare ourselves for the state meet on Saturday.”
Junior Graham Ford finished first with a time of 17:11 followed by Porter Hill at 17:34. In third place was Jon Durham with a time of 18:12, then Sam Yarborough crossed in fourth with a time of 18:50. Eighth-grader Garrison Slaughter completed the perfect score with a fifth-place finish crossing the line at 19:10. Valwood’s Mathew Herndon crossed 6th, 18 seconds after Slaughter. It didn’t count for points, but Deerfield Windsor eighth grader Jackson Belusko also finished in the top ten with a time of 19:36.
Deerfield Windsor recorded a team score of 15, followed by Southland Academy with 57, Valwood in third with 72 and Tift Area in fourth with 87.
In the girls’ race was little more competitive, but the Lady Knights still placed four runners in the top ten, including first place winner Charlotte Augenstein who won the race with a time of 20:45. Fellow senior Hadley Holt took fourth place in a time of 22:29 and eighth-grader Gabrielle Harris finished seventh in 22:56. Sophomore Bailey Irvin crossed the line with a time of 23:08 in ninth place. The Lady Knights finished their scoring when CeCe Lukes finished with a time of 24:12 in 13th place. She beat out teammate Jane Strickland who took 14th place with a time of 24:14.
That gave Deerfield Windsor a total of 34 points and Valwood finished second with 40 points. Southland took third with 63 points while Tift Area and Brookwood each scored 116.
Deerfield Windsor will host the GISA state championship meet this Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the course around the soccer fields at Albany State West. The Knights and Lady Knights will be looking to defend their GISA state championships from a year ago.