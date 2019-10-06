The Deerfield Windsor Cross Country team traveled to the Atlanta area Saturday and ran in the Alexander/ASICS Invitational with about 3,000 other runners in Douglasville. Junior Graham Ford ran the second fastest time in school history, crossing the line with a time of 16:37 in the boys’ race and Charlotte Augenstein ran the fourth fastest time in school history for the girls, crossing the line at 19.25.
The Deerfield Windsor boys’ team finished second in the 1A-4A small schools division while the girls took 20th place in the championship division.
Ford finished second in the race in his division behind Landmark Christian’s Kameron Jackson who clocked a time of 16:16. Jon Durham (16:56.51) and Porter Hill (16:56.52) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, for the Knights. Sam Yarborough (29), Charles Peeler (64), Jack Davis (153), and Holman Deriso (158) were listed in the top 180 runners.
Landmark Christian took first place in the division.
Augenstein’s time put her in 29th place overall in the Championship Division with some of the largest schools in Georgia. McKenna Trapheagan of Woodland was the first to cross the line with a time of 17:32.
The top 230 finishers were listed and Hadley Holt (110), Bailey Irvin (118), Jane Strickland (169), and Sarah Katherine Harris (170) all made the list.
Blessed Trinity won the girls’ championship division.
