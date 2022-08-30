GarrisonSlaughter.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor’s Garrison Slaughter in action during a cross country race.

 Special Photo

WHITESBURG — The Deerfield-Windsor cross country teams traveled to the Atlanta area this past weekend to compete in the Bob Blastow 2022 Early Bird Race with hundreds of runners on site.

Deerfield-Windsor's Garrison Slaughter finished fourth in the boys race out of 176 competitors. DWS freshman Jack Moore wasn't far behind in 15th place and the Knights finished sixth as a team against some of the largest high schools in Georgia.

