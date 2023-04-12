ALBANY - Looking at the results from Wednesday's GIAA Region 3-AAA track meet one word comes to mind - domination. The Deerfield-Windsor girl's and boy's track teams didn't just win the region titles.
They won by huge margins at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The Lady Knights racked up 238 points on the day while second-place Brookwood went home with 102 points. The Knights collected 232.50 points and Southland Academy finished second with 103 points. No one was even close.
"I'm pleased with how we performed today," said Deerfield-Windsor Track and Field Coach Jake Clawson. 'I thought we were the strongest team, but we just needed to focus on getting our heavy hitters through qualifying and into the state meet. Everyone we needed to qualify ended up qualifying," he said. "We'll go back to work for the next two weeks, and if we keep moving in this direction, we'll have the chance to be on the podium at state."
The state meets will be at Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove April 27-29.
The girls competed in 17 events Wednesday and Deerfield-Windsor brought home first-place finishes in 11 of those events, led by Joi Hubbard and Margaret Hodges who both took first place in three events.
Hubbard edged Brookwood's Peggy Boltja as the fastest girl on the track by winning the 100-meter dash by .04 seconds. She also won the girl's long jump and triple jump. Hodges edged out Terrell Academy's Anna Kate Miller in both the 800-meter run and the 3200-meter run. Hodges also won the 1600-meter run and teammate Macy Hatcher finished second.
Boltja won the 200-meter dash for Brookwood with Deerfield-Windsor's Murphy Ray in third and Sarai Robertson in fourth and Terrell Academy's Ella Melvin in fifth.
Caroline Tennyson and Emily Tennyson finished 1-2 in the 400-meter dash with Terrell Academy's Hadley Webb in third.
The Lady Knights won all three of the relay races and finished 1-2 in both the 1600-meter relay and the 3200-meter relay.
Trinity Geerdts of Brookwood won the high jump with Deerfield-Windsor's Ginna Davis and Molly Starr in second and third, respectively.
Taylor High of Southland Academy won the pole vault as Ella Bridges and Faith Chung of Deerfield-Windsor finished right behind her.
Julia Watson won the girl's discus for Deerfield-Windsor and teammate Remington Adams placed third.
The boys also competed in 17 events and brought home the top spot in 11 events, including three wins from Garrison Slaughter. Slaughter took home the top spot in the 800-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter runs. The Knights finished 1-2 in the 800-meter with Jackson Belusko right behind Slaughter. The Knights finished first and third in the 1600 and 3200 with Ethan Newsome not far behind Slaughter.
Brookwood's Destin Moore and TJ Thomas finished 1-2 in the boys' 100-meter dash with Deerfield-Windsor's Chance Bacon in third. Bacon finished second in the 200-meter with Moore again taking the top spot.
Thomas Ray won the 400-meter dash while Boles Middleton won the 110-meter hurdles and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles behind teammate Mason Johnson.
The Knights won all three of the relay races. In the 1600-meter relay the Knights "A" team finished first and the "B" team finished third. In the 3200-meter race, the Knights finished 1-2.
Reid Martin and Benson Bridges of Deerfield-Windsor finished 1-2 in the pole vault. Ethan Johnson placed second in the long jump for the Knights, while Mason Johnson and Middleton finished 1-2 in the triple jump. William Massey of Terrell Academy took third place in the triple jump.
Southland's Will Godwin won both the shot put and the discus throw. Deerfield-Windsor's David Mullins finished second in the shot put, while Hudson Abel and Harrison Dyke finished third and fourth, respectively.
Team Totals: Women - Class 3A - Team Rankings - 17 Events Scored
1) Deerfield-Windsor School 238 2) Brookwood School 102 3) Southland Academy 73 4) Terrell Academy 50 5) Tift Area Academy 36 6) VALWOOD 11
Men - Class 3A - Team Rankings - 17 Events Scored
1) Deerfield-Windsor School 232.50 2) Southland Academy 103 3) Brookwood School 86.50 4) Tift Area Academy 40 5) Terrell Academy 28 6) VALWOOD 27
