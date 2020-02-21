MACON — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights are headed to the Final Four in the Georgia Independent School Association’s Class AAA state playoffs after dispatching Trinity Christian of Dublin Friday night in Macon by a score of 44-27. It will be Deerfield-Windsor’s first appearance in a girl’s Final Four since 2009. The Lady Knights will have a tall task next week as they will face Bulloch Academy (22-6) of Statesboro who knocked off Tiftarea 69-43 Friday night before the Lady Knights played. The final four contest is slated for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights used an intense defense to frustrate the Lady Crusaders who averaged 50 points a game this season. Deerfield-Windsor’s defense held Trinity to just four fourth quarter points and two of those were free throws with less than 40 seconds left to play in the game.
“I think our defense did a really good job tonight,” said head coach Gina Mitchell. “We saw at half time that some of the girls were fussing at each other over there, so I think we were getting to them. We just continued the same thing in the second half and they weren’t able to put the ball into the basket.”
The game was tight early on. Late in the second quarter the Lady Knights were up 19-15 when Jamia Lofton swished a three-pointer from the corner and Emilee Foy followed with a layup on the next possession to put Deerfield-Windsor up 24-15 at the half.
Both teams were having trouble scoring in the third quarter as the zone defense for each team kept players from getting into the paint and those long three-point shots would not fall. Finally late in the third, Foy found Cate Bueschen under the basket all alone and she put in two points to stretch the lead to nine and Trinity scored twice, Virginia Warrington pulled down an offensive rebound and put the ball back into the basket to give the Lady Knights 30-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Deerfield-Windsor with defense that kept Trinity frustrated throughout. They got one basket to fall during the final period, plus the two free throws at the very end.
“I think they had one player with 17 points, but we kept the rest of them from getting to the basket,” said Mitchell. “I liked our defense tonight.”
The Trinity defense had stalled the Lady Knight’s leading scorer, Lila Lanier all night as well until the fourth. She went into the fourth quarter with two points but finished with 12. Caroline Spier added 10 points and Foy put in eight for the winners.
The focus now heads to the Final Four match-up with Bulloch County. Mitchell said she would be gicing the girls the weekend off to rest and then begin preparations for the game on Monday.
“I will be getting some film and trying to figure out how we are going to put together a game plan,” she said. “It will be a challenge, they are very good. I didn’t expect them to beat Tiftarea like that. But we will put something together and get ready.”
