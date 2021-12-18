ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights tasted defeat for the first time this season Friday night and the No. 8-ranked Lady Knights fell as well as the visiting Colquitt County basketball teams eked out wins in both games.
The Colquitt boys topped the Knights (5-1) 46-43 while the Lady Packers took a 48-44 win back to Moultrie.
Colquitt (1-8) pulled out to an early lead as the Knights struggled to hit their shots. While last week it seemed as though the Knights couldn't miss an open 3-point shot, Friday night they couldn't get the ball to fall. Just before the half, Hays Revell swished a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to narrow Colquitt's halftime lead to 21-16 but that was only the second 3-pointer the Knights had hit during the game.
Things improved some in the third quarter and the Knights actually took the lead for the first time at 31-30 with 2:40 remaining in the quarter. Senior Wright Strickland pulled down a rebound and put the ball into the hoop to tie the score and then hit a free throw to give the Knights their first lead. They led 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Packers outscored the Knights 14-10 as the missed shots haunted the Knights again.
Andrew Sceals led the Knights in scoring with nine, while Revell and Jarvis Smith each added seven.
The Packers were led by Nathan Harden who scored 15 points. Amari Blackwell followed with eight.
The Lady Knights (6-2) had similar issues. They had plenty of shots and opportunities, but couldn't hit the shots they normally make.
The Lady Packers (6-4) weren't hitting well either but pulled out to a 24-14 halftime lead. The Lady Knights came out with renewed energy in the second half and slowly edged closer and closer. The Lady Knights finally took the lead in the fourth quarter when Joi Hubbard drove past the Colquitt defense and put two in the basket to put Deerfield-Windsor up 40-39 with three minutes left in the game. The Lady Knights led 44-43 with 54 seconds remaining in the game, but a quick score by Colquitt put the Lady Pack ahead 45-44, and then a traveling call against the Lady Knights gave the ball back to Colquitt County. The Lady Packers then hit free throws as they played keep away trying to run out the clock.
Hubbard led Deerfield-Windsor with 21 points and Margret Sadler added 10.
Amareyia Knighton led Colquitt County with 18 and Carliss Johnson scored 11.
The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams will host the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic Monday and Tuesday with games beginning at 3 p.m. The Lady Knights will face Westover at 6 p.m. Monday and the Knights will follow against Robert Thoombs Christian at 7:30.
