Deerfield-Windsor football one win away from state championship game

The Deerfield-Windsor defense did an excellent job 'Friday night stopping one of the state's top running backs in Frederica's Jordan Triplett (4). That Knight defense will have a new challenge this week against Brookwood and their quarterback Rodge Waldrop who has passed for almost 3,000 yards this season.

ALBANY — "The turkey will taste better after football practice," said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae.

His team is practicing Thanksgiving morning, their last opportunity before Friday night's game in Thomasville against region rival Brookwood. The winner of the game will advance to the state championship game at Mercer University in Macon next Thursday night. 

