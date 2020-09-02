The Deerfield-Windsor School football program’s long-awaited Georgia High School Association debut, altered somewhat by COVID-19, is finally here.
The Knights face Schley County in Friday’s season opener in a game that was originally scheduled for Aug. 21 — before the GHSA pushed the season start date back two weeks. The game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Webb Memorial Stadium, will be the private school’s first in GHSA play after 55 years as a GISA program.
Deerfield-Windsor was one of GISA’s top teams for years, posting a winning record 17 of the last 18 seasons and winning state titles in 2002, 2008, 2010 and 2012. It will compete in Class A Private Region 1, which includes fellow private schools like First Presbyterian, Mount de Sales Academy, Stratford Academy and Tattnall Square Academy.
“They know that there’s a little something different coming (with GHSA play),” Deerfield-Windsor head coach Jake McCrae told the Herald earlier this summer. “They’re excited about the opportunity and the challenge. They understand what comes with it, and they’re trying to rise.”
The matchup with Schley County also is the debut of McCrae as the Knights’ head coach. He replaced Allen Lowe, now the headmaster of Deerfield-Windsor, who was the program’s head football coach from 1987-94 and 2001-19.
McCrae previously spent two years as offensive coordinator at Providence Christian School in Jacksonville, Fla. He also worked a season at the University of Florida under head coach Jim McElwain as the director of external relations.
Playing under a new coach means a different on-field experience for the Knights, and their fans will notice differences, too. The ones induced by the coronavirus.
Fans will enter under a different safety protocol and masks will be required. The crowd capacity will be reduced by 50 percent — an allotment of tickets are available at Schley County and tickets pre-sold at Deerfield-Windsor require a specific wristband for entry.
Concessions will be offered, but only pre-packaged items will be available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.