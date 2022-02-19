MACON — The No. 9-ranked Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights were down by eight points with less than six minutes to play against the Stratford Lady Eagles and rallied late in the game, but missed four crucial fourth-quarter free throws and fell short 42-41 Saturday in the Region 1-A championship game at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.
The Lady Knights (19-4) led early 19-12 in the first half, but Stratford (21-6) scored the last four points of the first half and the first five points of the second half to take a 21-19 lead. From then on, the two teams were neck and neck until the Eagles opened the fourth quarter with two long 3-pointers and a free throw to lead 35-27.
Late in the game, Genevieve Lanier and Murphy Ray hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Lady Knights back in the game and they had several chances to tie the game up, but missed a couple of shots underneath the basket and missed those crucial free throws.
Gabrielle Harris led Deerfield-Windsor with 14 points, including four 3-point shots in the first half. Joi Hubbard added 13 points.
The loss put the Lady Knights in the second seed position for the state playoffs and ends Deerfield-Windsor's 12-game winning streak. It is also the team's first loss in two years in region games. As the second seed, the Lady Knights will host the first-round game Wednesday evening. St. Vincents of Savannah is the team listed on the GHSA website as the Lady Knights' first opponent.
Just before the Lady Knights played, the Deerfield-Windsor boys secured the third seed out of Region 1-A by beating Tattnall Square 56-41. The game was tight early, but a second-half surge saw the Knights win handily.
Jarvis Smith swished a 3-pointer from the corner to open the game, but Tattnall Square put on a full-court press early that caused three straight turnovers and gave the Trojans an early lead. Smith knocked down another 3-pointer to close the gap to 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The two teams were tied 21-21 and the clock ticked down in the second quarter when Thomas Ray drained a long 3-pointer to give the Knights a 24-21 advantage at the break.
Andrew Sceals hit three 3-pointers during the third quarter as the Knights broke open the tight game.
Smith led the Knights with 21 points, Sceals followed with 12 and Jackson Harris added eight.
According to the GHSA bracket website, the Knights will travel to Augusta to face Aquinas High School of Augusta.
