ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights (18-9) ran into a fast, physical Holy Innocents' team Wednesday night that ended the young team’s run in the GHSA state playoffs by a 60-34 final in the Elite Eight.
“We just didn’t handle their press very well,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell. “They were quick and very physical, and a very good team. Plus we got into serious foul trouble very early, so that didn’t help.”
Two of the Lady Knight starters were sent to the bench before half time with four fouls each as they battled against the Holy Innocents (13-6) attack. Using that press, the Golden Bears led 19-8 after one and had stretched the lead to 36-14 at the half.
Joi Hubbard led scoring for the Lady Knights with 13 and Gabby Harris added nine.
“The good thing about this is that we are all coming back,” Mitchell said. “We have no seniors and maybe this year we will get to do our summer work and come back even stronger.”
Last season the Lady Knights made it to the finals of the GISA Class AAA playoffs before losing with eight seniors. The school has since moved to Region 1-A of the GHSA private school division.
“We went through the region schedule without a loss,” Mitchell said. “It is a really strong achievement to go into that region and win it in the first year. Stratford Academy had won the region five years in a row.
