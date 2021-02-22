Last season the Lady Knights of Deerfield Windsor made it all the way to the state finals before losing in the playoffs. The success was an expectation because the team had eight seniors that had been playing together for years.
But this season, the Lady Knights have no seniors and have only freshmen and sophomores on the starting five. In addition, they were moving to the GHSA, which tends to be more competitive than the GISA. With all that being said, you might expect a rebuilding year for head coach Gina Mitchell and the Lady Knights.
But the girls didn't want any of that.
"I think we have surprised some people. The girls came right in when practice started and went to work," Mitchell said of her team. "We didn't get to do much in the summer like camps or games because of COVID, so I wasn't sure what to expect. But they came in and started working and we have had a really good season. It has been fun."
Good season? The Lady Knights are 16-8 overall and own a perfect 12-0 region record. They traveled to Macon last week to play Stratford Academy at Stratford for the region championship and won 50-28. Of the eight losses this season, four were by two points and two by four points, and the team wasn't at full strength at those games because of injuries or COVID exposure.
"They play together, they work hard, and they are getting better and better every time we play," the coach said. "It has been so much fun to watch them come together and win."
Freshmen Joi Hubbard and Gabrielle Harris saw significant playing time last year as subs so they are the most experienced in game situations. Mitchell bragged on sophomore Margaret Sadler and how much she has improved as the team's starting center. And then guards Caroline Tennyson and Genevieve Lanier put together the starting five. Lanier is the younger sister of Lila Lanier, who graduated last year and was the team's leading scorer. Coming off the bench, Mitchell depends heavily on freshman Murphy Ray and junior Ansley Inlow.
The Lady Knights earned the home court advantage for the first two rounds in the state tournament and will host St. Anne Pacelli (2-12) from Columbus Tuesday in Albany. Mitchell and the Lady Knights are focused on Pacelli but are also prepping for more as they head into Tuesday night's game.
"We are preparing and getting ready," said Mitchell. "We don't want to go into a game blind, not knowing what the other team is going to have, so we are making ourselves aware of what we will face."
Should the Lady Knights defeat Pacelli Tuesday night, they will likely host Calvary Day of Savannah, which owns a 17-3 record.
The Deerfield-Windsor boys team also earned a spot as the No. 4 team in the region. The Knights (11-14) finished 5-5 in region play and will also face Pacelli (16-3), the top team coming from Region 4. They will travel to Columbus Wednesday night.
The Knights are young as well, starting only one senior - Smith Flynn, who is joined by two juniors and two sophomores in the starting five.
"It has been a solid first season in the GHSA," said Deerfield-Windsor coach Bill Ceferatti. "We started out with a win over Worth County, got battle-tested throughout the non-region schedule, then had a great first time through the region with a 4-2 record. We have been on an up and down slide since. We are hoping to rebound and play a tough 1 vs. 4 game like we did last year. This will be a good growth experience for us."
Last year, the Knights lost in the first round of the playoffs by only three points to Loganville Christian, which made it to the state finals.
