AMERICUS - The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights claimed the region championship Friday night in Americus at Georgia Southwestern by beating Tiftarea 50-37. That is Deerfield-Windsor's 19th straight win and should keep them in the number one spot heading into the GIAA state playoffs.
The Lady Knights jumped out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead and maintained the lead throughout the game.
"We got off to a good start in the first quarter," said head coach Gina Mitchell. "We played good defense throughout the game except for part of the third quarter and down the stretch, we did what we had to do to win. Gabby Harris hit some key free throws on a 1-and-1 late in the game to help us pull away."
Junior point guard Joi Hubbard led the scoring for Deerfield-Windsor with 17 points, Harris put in 14 and Margaret Sadker added eight.
The Deerfield-Windsor boys claimed third place in the region by defeating Terrell Academy 57-40. Terrell Academy led 13-10 after the first quarter but the Knights outscored the Eagles 26-2 in the second quarter. In that big run, the Knights hit four three-pointers - two by Jackson Harris and two by Hays Revell.
Those two seniors led the scoring for the Knights - Jackson scored 26 and Revell put in 16. The Eagles were led by Bryson Carter with 17 points and Logan Todd who scored 11.