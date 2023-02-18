Deerfield-Windsor girls win region championship

 Deerfield-Windsor School

AMERICUS - The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights claimed the region championship Friday night in Americus at Georgia Southwestern by beating Tiftarea 50-37. That is Deerfield-Windsor's 19th straight win and should keep them in the number one spot heading into the GIAA state playoffs.

The Lady Knights jumped out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead and maintained the lead throughout the game.

