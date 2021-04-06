Deerfield-Windsor’s girls tennis team defeated Mount de Sales 5-0 on Monday.
Sophie Singleton, Elizabeth Leveson and Bella Brim swept the singles matches. Jackie Houston and Jia Patel won at No. 1 doubles, and Amelia Snipes and Lela Leveson won at No. 2 doubles.
The Deerfield-Windsor boys had to forfeit three lines, resulting in a 3-2 loss to Mount de Sales. The Knights’ got a win from their only two lines that played — Brooks Margeson at No. 1 singles and Charles Peeler and Frank Middleton at No. 1 doubles.
