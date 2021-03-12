The Deerfield-Windsor girls tennis team improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the region with a 5-0 victory over Stratford Academy on Thursday.
Sofie Singleton, Elizabeth Leveson and Bell Brim sweps the singles matches for the Knights. Jia Patel and Jackie Houston won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Amelia Snipes and Lela Leveson.
The Deerfield-Windsor boys (3-1) lost to Stratford in their first region match. The team’s only point in that loss came from Charles Peeler and Frank Middleton at No. 1 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.