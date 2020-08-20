The Georgia College men’s cross country program announced Wednesday that former Deerfield-Windsor runner Courtland Buntin has joined the roster as a walk-on.
Buntin, a junior majoring in chemistry at Georgia College, previously competed for the Bobcats during the exhibition spring track season.
He owns a personal record 5 minutes, 11 seconds in the mile, and 17:32 in the 5K. He finished fourth in the GISA region cross country meet as a high school senior.
“We are excited to have Courtland join us and look forward to his return to competitive racing,” Georgia College interim head coach Wendell Staton said.
