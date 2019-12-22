Deerfield-Windsor's boys’ basketball team is young. The team has one senior and four juniors but everybody else is either a sophomore or a freshman. That young team did a lot of growing up Saturday night at Monroe High School.
For the second night in a row the Knights lost to a bigger, faster group of basketball players, but Saturday night’s game was a much different story. Wayne County knocked off Deerfield-Windsor 64-43 in the U-Save It Classic at Monroe High School, but Saturday night the Knights looked like a much more mature and competitive team than the previous night. Statesboro blasted the Knights 70-34 Friday night and the Knights simply didn’t play well.
Wayne County raced to 20-10 first quarter lead and fans may have thought another rout was about to ensue. But Saturday night, the Deerfield-Windsor boys were determined not to let that happen again. Head coach Bill Cefaratti used his young bench to keep players fresh as they raced up and down the court against the quick Yellow Jackets. Each of the starters got breaks from the bench in the first half except for senior Zaibrion Drye who played the entire first half, save four seconds.
“Zai Drye set the tone in the first quarter,” said Cefaratti. “I thought we grew a lot during the game, and we competed. It was a great experience for us, and I am proud of their effort. I am excited about the future with this group.”
Especially with a much taller group to face, the Knights rely on accurate three-pointers from the likes of Jordan Moser, Andrew Sceals and Smith Flynn. Those threes weren’t dropping like they normally do, but the Knights were battling underneath with Wright Strickland, Jackson Harris and Will Gray.
The Yellow Jackets pulled out to a 12-point lead in the third quarter, but Deerfield-Windsor battled back and Sceals drilled a three from the corner that closed the gap to seven. With full-court pressure and a trapping defense in the fourth quarter, Wayne County stretched their lead to 17 but again Sceals came up with another three-pointer to narrow the gap. The Knights were never able to overcome the height and speed advantages the Yellow Jackets enjoyed, but Deerfield-Windsor continued to battle until the final buzzer.
Drye led the Knights with 13 points, including hitting seven of nine free throws. Jordan Moser added eight points – hitting eight of nine free throws. Smith Flynn scored seven for Deerfield-Windsor, hitting five of six free throws. As a team the Knights sank 23 of 30 free throw attempts or 77%.
The Knights are now 4-6 on the season and will travel to Phenix City, Ala. to compete in Glenwood’s Border Wars tournament beginning Friday. Tip-off against Glenwood is set for 7:30 p.m.
A photo gallery from the U-Save It Classic will be on albanyherald.com.