Deerfield-Windsor heads to Southland for important region showdown

Deerfield-Windsor point guard Joi Hubbard (13) drives toward the basket in a game earlier this season. Hubbard and the Lady Knights are headed to Americus Tuesday for a showdown with the 18-1 Lady Raiders of Southland Academy.

ALBANY - As the end of January approaches high school basketball games become more important to help determine who plays who in the upcoming region tournaments. A number of local schools will have games with huge implications for how the rest of the season shapes up, but none more so than Deerfield-Windsor. The Knights and the Lady Knights both sit on top of region standings with 5-0 region records but both are tied with arch-rival Southland Academy whose boy's and girl's teams are also 5-0 in the region. The two teams meet Tuesday night at Southland Academy in Americus and then end the regular season against each other in Albany on February 7. To make things even more interesting this will be Deerfield-Windsor Head Coach Rundy Foster's first game against his old school since he because the Knights' head coach.

"I have tremendous respect for Southland," said Foster. "I have friends that are associated with that school My son graduated from there and had a wonderful experience there. I also respect Coach Douglas, the players, and those associated with that program. They have a good program and are having a good season."

