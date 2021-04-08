Deerfield-Windsor announced two new hires for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
The Knights named Jarvis Smith as head boys basketball coach, as well as John Creech as strength and conditioning coordinator for all athletic programs.
Smith, who played basketball at Brewton-Parker College, where he served as team captain and co-captain, has more than 200 career wins. He was previously head basketball coach at East Jackson Comprehensive High School in Commerce, and also coached at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon. As the Head Basketball Coach at Robert Toombs Christian Academy in Lyons, he led the program to a state championship and was selected as Class A Coach of the Year and later was selected by the state as Georgia Class A/AA All-Star Coach. Smith is a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Georgia and a member of the Basketball Coaches Association, Minority Coaches Association.
“Coach Smith spoke passionately about basketball as well as coaching and has an excitement for coaching at Deerfield-Windsor,” Deerfield-Windsor athletic director Aly Joslin said. “He exudes energy and confidence and has a great plan to make our program one of the elite programs in GHSA.”
Smith is married to Shandolyn and they have two children, Jarvis and Shannon.
Creech was hired as a physical education teacher as well as the strength and conditioning coordinator. He comes to Deerfield-Windsor from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., where he serves as the head strength coach and defensive line coach for the Wildcats. He had had success with more than 12 state championships in various sports while performing his duties as head strength coach.
"Just as any other area, we feel it is imperative to integrate advancements in the field of strength and conditioning that will provide the best training while better protecting our student-athletes from injuries and help them perform at a higher level," Joslin said.
