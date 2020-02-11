The last time the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights won the region basketball championship Emilee Foy was in the eighth grade. So was Lila Lanier, Virginia Warrington and Caroline Speir, in fact eight of the Lady Knights were in eighth grade back in 2014. Now they are all seniors and they are ready to make some noise in the region and the upcoming state playoffs.
In addition to Foy, Lanier, Warrington and Speir, seniors Jamia Lofton, Kingsley Shepard, Cate Bueschen and Carson Chandler are all vital members of the Lady Knights’ team that has a 22-3 record and blew through the region schedule with a perfect 8-0 record. Some of the best girls’ teams in the state are right here in southwest Georgia and the Lady Knights have topped them all. They beat two-time defending state champion Westwood. They beat Southwest Georgia. They beat Westfield (once). They beat Brookwood, Southland and Tiftarea. That is not an easy feat in the GISA.
“There is not an easy game left,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell. “Up and down from 1-4 in the region they are all good. Anybody can beat you on any given night. Brookwood is strong, Southland is just as good and Tiftarea always gives us a fight.”
If you click on MaxPreps.com and look at the standings for all of the GISA AAA girl’s teams – Deerfield-Windsor is on top. They are ahead of powerhouse programs like John Milledge, Pinewood Christian, Bulloch and Westfield. And that’s where they want to end up after the state playoffs.
“We plan to go all the way,” said Emilee Foy. “We think we can win it all.”
But the Lady Knights are not the least bit cocky or over-confident. These young ladies are just laser focused.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” said Virgina Warrington. “We know these other teams are good and want to win. We just have to play our game every night.”
So, these girls have been together for five years now, why all of a sudden are they winning?
“Everybody thought we would win before, but we didn’t,” said Lila Lanier. “But this is our senior year. It is now or never.”
Foy pointed out that the seniors have had a lot of time together and a lot of time for bonding, including a recent senior dinner with a team dinner coming soon. But another difference this year is Coach Gina Mitchell. Before practice Monday Mitchell walked in to big smiles and hugs from her players because it was her birthday. She hadn’t told anyone, but somebody saw it on Facebook and her team all gathered around to hug her.
“She has been good for our morale,” said Jamia Lofton. “She gives us good instructions and constructive criticisms, but she helps us believe in ourselves.”
The seniors on the team believe since starting with Coach Mitchell during the summer, their game has improved greatly.
“After our first practice last summer, I bet Coach Mitchell wondered what she had gotten herself into,” one of the girls said. “Our first practice was awful. We couldn’t pass the ball at all. But we have come a long way since that first practice.”
The Lady Knights lost their first GISA game of the season to Pineville Christian, a GISA powerhouse by a score of 45-17. A week later they beat the same team 47-39. Why the difference
“I think it was just the first game jitters,” Lanier said. “We were all just uptight about the first game. The second time we played them we played our game.”
And that is the key for Deerfield-Windsor to make some noise in the region and state playoffs.
“I told them this is a new season,” Mitchell said. “There are four seasons in a basketball season and now we are in the third one. You have to play every time because if you don’t you go home and it’s over. These girls are hungry to win. They know what it takes, and they know it is not going to be easy, but they are working hard and getting ready. We will be ready Thursday night.”
Since the Lady Knights are the top team in the region, they will face the winner of the Tiftarea-Valwood game. Tiftarea (10-12) would be heavily favored to beat Valwood (2-15) and if so, the Lady Knights would face the Lady Panthers at 7 p.m. Thursday night in the StormDome at Georgia Southwestern University. Brookwood and Southland will meet in the other semi-final and the two winners will then play for the region championship Friday night.
