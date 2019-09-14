Hundreds of athletes and fans descended on Albany State University’s West campus Saturday morning for the Deerfield Windsor Invitational Cross Country meet. About 30 teams, both GHSA and GISA schools, brought teams to Albany for the annual event. But though they came from all over, it was Westover’s Henry Plowden who had the fastest time of the day, completing the course in a time of 16:18.91, thirty seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from Augusta Prep Hayes Trapp.
When results were divided among GHSA and GISA schools, Westover had nine finishers within the top 32 runners. In the GHSA standings alone there were 179 runners. Other than Plowden, Kentavious Sessions finished third, Jose’ Trejo was 16th, La’Mion Thompson was 17th, and Samuel Williamson was right behind in 18th place. Emanuel Vicente took 24th place for the Patriots, Jared Osei finished 29th, Eddie Slappey was 31st and Jaali Hart was 32nd.
Lee County had an equally impressive finish in the boys’ race. Benjamin Phillips took fourth place in the GHSA standings and the Trojans had 10 finishers in the top 34. After Phillips, Alex Cox placed seventh, Seth Tomlinson was ninth, Edward Ostrander finished tenth, and Will Tomlinson came in 14th place. Walker Pinson was next for Lee County in 22nd place, followed by Burt Roberts in 25th, Cyler Perkins in 26, Tim Ellis in 27th place and Jacob Beard in 34th.
On the GISA side, Augusta Prep proved they would be ready to challenge Deerfield Windsor for the GISA championship this fall as their top two runners finish 1-2 in GISA standings.
Deerfield Windsor’s Jon Durham took fourth place, followed by Porter Hill in fifth, and Graham Ford in sixth place. Augusta Prep claimed seventh, eighth and ninth place, and Deerfield Windsor was right behind with 11th, 12th and 13th taken by Jackson Belusko, Garrison Slaughter and Sam Yarbourough. Deerfield Windsor’s Ashwin Sanjay took 16th and Charles Peeler was 18th.
In the girls’ race, Tift County’s Emily Golden finished first overall with a time of 19:09.99, with Deerfield Windsor’s Charlotte Augenstein close behind with a time of 19:59.00. They were the only two girls under 20 minutes, but Worth County’s Brianna Zupko finished third at 20:18, Augusta Prep’s Aine Trapp finished fourth with a time of 20:21, Crisp Academy’s Allie Brown was next at 20:37 and Westover’s Shamia Jones was next at 20:50. Lee County’s Emily Phillips followed with a time of 21:05.
Monroe Comprehensive of Albany had two finishers in the top ten in the GHSA standings – Camielle Milledge took fifth in the GHSA standings and Jordan Elder placed tenth. Westover’s Anna Plowden finished 11th for the Lady Patriots. Dougherty’s top finisher was Gabriella McCoy who finished 17th.
In the GISA standings, Deerfield Windsor had four in the top ten finishers. Other than Augenstein in first, the Lady Knights also had Gabrielle Harris in fifth, Hadley Holt in sixth, and Bailey Irwin in ninth.
In the boys’ middle school race, Tift County’s Blair Golden took first place and Lee County’s Landon Dale finished second. In the girls’ race, Lee County’s Trace Bridges finished first and Westfield’s Isabella Dehem took second place.