Worth County's Eyan Zupko leads in Saturday's Deerfield-Windsor Invitational as Crisp County's Sawyer McGinnis (in light blue), Deerfield-Windsor's Garrison Slaughter (in red) and Lee County's Tim Ellis (in white) pursue on Saturday.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — More than 1,000 runners from 40 schools descended onto the campus of Albany State West Saturday morning for the annual Deerfield-Windsor Invitational and the host Knights took first place in the boys team competition while the girls placed third.

In the middle school race, Cook Middle School took the top spot for the boys with Lee County third and Deerfield-Windsor fifth. Bainbridge won the girls competition with Deerfield-Windsor in second place.

