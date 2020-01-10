_DSC0726.jpg

Deerfield-Windsor’s Bo Bennett (22) shoots two during the second half of Thursday night’s game against Worth County. The Knights fought back after getting behind early, but fell 53-41.

 Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

The Deerfield-Windsor JV Knights battled to come back after falling behind early in Tuesday night’s game against Worth County. The Rams built a big early lead, but the Knights used a stingy defense to create turnovers in the fourth quarter to close the gap to seven. The Knights had chances to get even closer but missed a couple of key shots and the Rams added points back to their lead and win the game 53-41.

