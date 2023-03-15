Deerfield-Windsor girls

Deerfield-Windsor’s state champion Lady Knights — from left — Molly Shepard, Caroline Tennyson, Genevieve Lanier, Murphy Ray, Margaret Sadler, Gabrielle Harris, Joi Hubbard, Hampton Rushton, Sarah Sternenberg and Tamiyah Brown.

 Joe Whitfield

If they don't have their hair in a ponytail or have on a basketball uniform they may look like the girl next door or the babysitter you hired to watch your kids for the night. They may act like a teenage girl when they hang out with their friends - talking about hair and make-up, shopping, and boys.

But once they put on those basketball shoes and walk onto a basketball court, opponents find out real quickly that these girls are different.

