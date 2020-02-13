They struggled, but eventually the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor (23-3) wore down the determined Lady Panthers of Tiftarea (11-13) and took a 60-52 win to advance to the region championship game Friday night against Brookwood. The Knights on the other hand, never got on track and fell to Southland in the boy’s semi-finals 55-36.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter when Deerfield-Windsor simply could not put the ball into the basket. The Lady Knights were having success with the full-court press and had several layups after stealing the ball, but could not get the ball to drop in. The Lady Knights went at least four and half minutes without a basket and head coach Gina Mitchell called timeout to give her team a chance to regroup.
Lila Lanier finally ended the drought with a steal and layup for two points and Jamia Lofton followed by drilling a three-pointer to close the gap to 13-10 at the end of the first period. Caroline Speir got the Lady Knights their first lead of the game at 23-22 on a basket where she picked off a rebound from a missed shot and put it in for two. The two teams battled to a 26-26 halftime lead, but the Lady Panthers jumped on the board first in the third quarter with a two-point layup and then a three-pointer to go ahead 31-26. The Lady Knights responded by outscoring the Lady Panthers 13-2 over the next few minutes. Lofton drilled another three with just over two minutes remaining in the third to put Deerfield-Windsor ahead 39-33.
Trailing 43-38 as the fourth quarter started, the Lady Panthers again opened the quarter with points. Tiftarea closed to within one point, 43-42, after two quick baskets, but again the Lady Knight defense turned on the jets and scored the next 10 points to lead 53-42 when Gabrielle Harris pulled down a rebound and put the ball back into the hoop for two.
Deerfield-Windsor slowed things down and used some ball control to get the time to tick away, but had trouble putting the ball in the basket, but they held off the Lady Panthers to take win and move into the region championship game.
Lanier led the Lady Knights with 25 points, Emilee Foy scored 11 and Lofton added 10.
Brookwood beat Southland 47-36 in the other girl’s semifinal so the Lady Knights will face the Lady Warriors for the region title in Americus at 7 p.m.
In the boy’s game the Knights never could get anything consistent going offensively. The three-point shots wouldn’t fall and just about every time the Knights tried to throw the ball inside, Southland’s defense was there to bat the ball away.
The Knights only trailed 23-18 at the half, but the Raiders got threes from Nathan Duke and Owen Exley in the third quarter as Southland began to pull away. The third quarter was the big difference as Deerfield-Windsor managed only five third quarter points while Southland scored 15.
Senior Zai Drye was the only Knight in double figures with 11 points.
The Knights will play for the third-place spot in the region against Valwood Friday at 5:30.
