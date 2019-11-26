The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor improved their season record to 5-1 Monday night in Dawson as they whipped Citizens Christian 62-28 in the Terrell Academy Tip-off tournament.
Citizens Christian took an early lead 7-3 but the Lady Knights then scored the next 13 points to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Senior Lila Lanier scored the first ten points of the game for Deerfield-Windsor before her teammates found the bottom of the basket.
The Knights used full court pressure until Deerfield-Windsor built a 50-20 lead. The defense created numerous turnovers and created confusion for the Lady Patriots.
“These girls play fast and they are aggressive,” said Deerfield Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell. “I have eight seniors and they come ready to play. They play fast and they play hard. I think they did a really good job tonight.”
Lanier led Deerfield Windsor with 22 points on the night and senior point guard Emilee Foy added 12.
The Lady Knights were scheduled to take on Southwest Georgia Academy Tuesday afternoon in Dawson and then play at Miller County on December 3.
A photo gallery from Monday night's game will be albanyherald.com soon.