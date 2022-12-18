Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights roll to big win, Knights fall

Deerfield-Windsor senior Margaret Saddler (52) puts in two of her 22 points during Saturday afternoon's 69-42 win over Central Fellowship Christian.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights breezed to a big win Saturday afternoon while the young Knights boys team struggled mightily against a talented Central Fellowship Christian team and lost by nearly 30 points.

The Deerfield-Windsor girls (4-0) won 69-42 while the boys (2-2) lost 72-43.

