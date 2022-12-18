Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights roll to big win, Knights fall

ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights breezed to a big win Saturday afternoon while the young Knights boys team struggled mightily against a talented Central Fellowship Christian team and lost by nearly 30 points.
The Deerfield-Windsor girls (4-0) won 69-42 while the boys (2-2) lost 72-43.
The Lady Lancers looked like they might make it a tough game for the Lady Knights early. Two threes by CFCA's Morgan Riley tied the game 6-6 but the Lady Knights reeled off 26 straight points to lead 32-6 before the Lady Lancers could hit more three-pointers. Once the Lady Lancers found a spot, they did hit four consecutive three-pointers and closed the gap to 39-19 at the half.
CFCA tried a full-court press and different defenses to try and get back into the game but the Lady Knights' speed moved the ball quickly and smart passes found DWS senior Margaret Sadler open under the basket frequently for easy points.
Sadler led the Lady Knights with 22 points, Gabrielle Harris scored 21 and Joi Hubbard added 12.
It was pretty much the opposite for the boys game. CFCA (6-0) jumped out to a 17-4 lead early with four three-pointers after which Deerfield-Windsor head coach Rundy Foster called time to try and regroup. The pause might have slowed the Lancers briefly but the speed and hot shooting of the Lancers were too much for the Knights. CFCA led 36-8 midway through the second quarter and trailed 49-20 at the half. The Lancers drilled 13 three-point shots in the game as they won going away.
Jackson Harris led the Knights with 13 points, Mason Johnson followed with nine and Jack Moore added eight.