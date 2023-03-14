They may look like the girl next door or the babysitter you hired to watch your kids for the night. They may act like a teenage girl when they hang out with their friends — talking about hair and make-up, shopping and boys.
But once they put on those basketball shoes and walk onto a basketball court, they are anything but average.
Deerfield-Windsor’s girl’s basketball team has compiled a 92-19 record over the last four years with this group of seniors and since Coach Gina Mitchell took over the team. The Lady Knights capped that four-year run earlier this month with a 61-34 win over region rival Tiftarea for the Class AAA GIAA state championship in Macon. It is Deerfield-Windsor’s first girl’s basketball state championship since 2001.
Mitchell took over the team four years ago but the girls have been playing together much longer. They won the region championship in middle school as seventh and eighth graders. And these girls are all about winning.
“Once they pull their hair back in that pony trail, it’s game on,” said Mitchell Sunday afternoon when the team got together for a photo. “They put on their basketball shoes and they are ready to go.”
The girls were asked if they did think about those normal girl things like hair and make-up and they all agreed they do, until game time.
“We get focused and we play to win,” said junior guard Murphy Ray.
And win they do. The Lady Knights finished the season with a 27-1 record and many of the games were not even close. Ware County gave the Lady Knights a scare in the holiday tournament where Deerfield-Windsor managed a 55-54 win. The one loss was to crosstown rival Monroe, 61-58, when the Lady Knights lost several players due to foul calls.
They beat a good, senior-laden Tiftarea team four times this season and that was one of the biggest challenges for the Lady Knights. Tiftarea finished 19-6 on the year — four losses coming to the Lady Knights.
“It was hard not to underestimate a team that you have already beaten several times,” said Ray. “That was a challenge for me.”
“Staying focused and playing a full four quarters of basketball well was a challenge,” said senior post player Margaret Sadler. “That challenge helped us play better because we were more motivated.”
The four seniors shared their favorite memories of the season after the photo shoot.
“Mine is kind of long,” said Sadler. “But leaving the court with a minute and a half left in the championship game and knowing we won. Hugging Coach Gina as I came off the court and just started crying. I’ve been crying every night since the game, just knowing it’s over.”
“Beating Lakeview was my favorite memory,” said senior guard Genevieve Lanier. “They came in thinking we were there because we got lucky and they thought they were going to beat us.”
“My favorite memory was throwing water on Coach Gina in the locker room after we won the championship,” added Caroline Tennyson.
“I remember us getting over 100 points in the Palm Beach drill at practice,” said Molly Shepard. “We scored 100 points every day in practice the week of the championship.”
But all good things come to an end.
“It’s sad,” agreed juniors Gabrielle Harris and Joi Hubbard, said of the seniors. “We have never played without them.”
Sadler is planning to attend Georgia Southern. Tennyson and Lanier are waiting on acceptance letters from the University of Georgia. Shepard isn’t sure what her plans are yet.
The six who are left — Harris, Hubbard, Ray, Tamiyah Brown, Hampton Rushton, and Mary Margeson will be the core of the Lady Knights next season. There are expected to be a couple of additions from freshmen coming up but these six are expecting to get most of the playing time next year.
Hubbard and Harris will be playing their fifth year of varsity basketball next season and the fourth for Ray. Add Brown, Rushton and a healthy Sternenberg the Lady Knights will have six strong, competitive players who have been through the tough games and played the tough teams.
Next season will be different, no doubt. But girl’s basketball teams in the GIAA will be looking for the Lady Knights. With the six returning players and those adding to the roster, 2024 could be another banner year for Deerfield-Windsor.
