Deerfield-Windsor’s state champion Lady Knights — from left — Molly Shepard, Caroline Tennyson, Genevieve Lanier, Murphy Ray, Margaret Sadler, Gabrielle Harris, Joi Hubbard, Hampton Rushton, Sarah Sternenberg and Tamiyah Brown.

 Joe Whitfield

They may look like the girl next door or the babysitter you hired to watch your kids for the night. They may act like a teenage girl when they hang out with their friends — talking about hair and make-up, shopping and boys.

But once they put on those basketball shoes and walk onto a basketball court, they are anything but average.

