The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights won their eighth straight game Friday night, beating rival Terrell Academy 39-26 in Dawson in front of a packed house at Terrell Academy. The win improves the Lady Knights’ record to 9-1 on the season while Terrell Academy drops to 4-2.
The game was tight early on, but the Lady Knights used a tight defense to create turnovers that led to points and Deerfield-Windsor was able to pull away. The game was 10-9 in the second quarter when the Lady Knights scored the last seven points of the first half to take a 17-9 lead into the half.
“It’s always a battle when you come into play Terrell,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell. “Things didn’t go well to begin with but fortunately, our defense was good until we were able to hit some shots.”
Just when it looked like the Knights would pull away, Terrell senior point guard Kate Douglas nailed a three-pointer to close the gap to 19-16 with just two minutes remaining in the third quarter. But Deerfield-Windsor took a couple of turnovers and turned them into points, including a drive to the basket by senior Emilee Foy who took the ball through traffic in the lane up for two points. The Lady Knights led 25-16 after Foy’s drive and that’s where the third quarter ended.
“Emilee (Foy) is just a force,” said Mitchell. “She played great defense and led us on offense tonight. I thought Caroline (Speir) stepped up tonight and played really, really well. Lila (Lanier) didn’t have her normal scoring output, but she sure played defense to make it up for it.”
One interesting note during the game was that Deerfield-Windsor never shot a free throw in the game until 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Deerfield-Windsor crowd stood and loudly clapped and cheered for the officials after the call that finally gave the Lady Knights a trip to the free throw line. In last minute and half, the Lady Knights shot six free throws and hit four of them.
Foy led the scoring for Deerfield-Windsor with 15 points and Speir followed with 11. Lanier added eight for the Lady Knights.
Terrell Academy senior Sierra Brogdon led the scoring for the Lady Eagles with eight points. Douglas followed with six as did Lindsey Torbert.
Deerfield-Windsor will host Abbeville Christian next Saturday at 2 p.m. and will play in Phenix City, Ala. At Glenwood’s Border Wars after Christmas. Terrell Academy will play Citizens Christian in Brookwood’s Holiday Hoops event in Thomasville Friday at 1 p.m.