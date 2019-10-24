Albany, Georgia, October 24th, 2019- The Deerfield-Windsor Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change interscholastic associations by joining the Georgia High School Association (GHSA). Deerfield-Windsor has been a member of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) for years before making the change. Active membership with GHSA will be in effect August of the 2020-2021 school year. Declaring GISA to be a good partner throughout the years, the Board of Trustees, in concert with the Interim Head of School, Allen Lowe, determined this decision was in the best interest of the school at this time. “We are excited about this new opportunity for our Athletic and Fine Arts Programming. This decision will give Deerfield-Windsor School increased flexibility in scheduling while giving us unique opportunities to create competitive relationships with schools in both associations. We continue to look for opportunities to challenge our students to excel academically, athletically and artistically, and this decision certainly edifies that goal,” explains Interim Head of School, Allen Lowe.
About Deerfield-Windsor School:
Deerfield-Windsor School exists to inspire in its students a passion for learning, a commitment to personal integrity, and a sense of social responsibility.
