The Deerfield-Windsor and Lee County boys cross country teams tied for second in the Westover Invitational over the weekend.
The teams tied with 76 points, trailing only the 41 from champion Lowndes.
Deerfield-Windsor put two boys runners in the top five in Jon Durham, third in 16 minutes, 36.30 seconds, and Graham Ford, fifth in 16:53.40. Teammate Garrison Slaughter was seventh (17:51.10), while Charles Peeler (29th, 18:45.20) and Jackson Belusko (34th, 19:10.20) rounded out the Deerfield-Windsor scorers.
Lee’s boys were led by Edward Ostrander (eighth, 17:56.10), Seth Tomlinson (10th, 17:56.90), Tim Ellis (11th, 17:58.40), Will Tomlinson (22nd, 18:31.20) and Jacob Beard (25th, 18:34.50).
The boys teams from Westover (sixth) and Worth County (ninth) also had top-10 finishes. Kentavious Sessions (24th, 18:34.00) led Westover, while Worth was led by Conner Mullen (13th, 18:09.60) and Eyan Zupko (21st, 18:27.10).
Deerfield-Windsor’s girls took third with 105 points behind scorers Bailey Irvin (seventh, 21:33.60), Sophie Singleton (11th, 22:11.10), Jane Strickland (31st, 23:20.70), Gabrielle Harris (33rd, 23:50.70) and Cece Lukes (34th, 24:18.30).
Lee was sixth in the girls meet. Its top performers were Emily Phillips (21st, 22:36.30), Alma Ostrander (22nd, 22:40.10), Samantha Collins (36th, 24:24.70), Cadence McClung (38th, 24:25.70) and Ashley Countryman (56th, 25:54.30).
Westover’s girls were 10th with a 28th-place finish from Anna Plowden (28th, 23:08.90).
