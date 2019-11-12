Albany - In collaboration with SAIS (DWS accrediting organization), the search committee and Board of Trustees reached a unanimous decision to name a permanent Head of School. With 100% solidarity, they are pleased to announce Allen Lowe as the permanent Head of School effective immediately. As the interim, Allen has demonstrated a commitment to engage DWS in the Albany community. Since late July, Allen has served as Interim Head of School, Athletic Director as well as Head Football Coach. While Allen will finish out the year as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, he will no longer be serving in this capacity. These roles will be filled at a later date. This decision comes to allow full-time focus on the Head of School responsibilities.
Allen received his BSED in Mathematics from the University of Georgia and a Masters of Educational Leadership from Liberty University. Steeped in 38 years of teaching and coaching experience in various schools, his engaging leadership style will be valuable to the school community. His roots run deeply within the school walls as he attended DWS. For 28 years, he taught math in the Middle and