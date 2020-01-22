Tiftarea Academy jumped out to a 9-2 first quarter lead Tuesday night against the Knights of Deerfield-Windsor in Albany and Knights’ head coach Bill Cefaratti pulled four of his starters to the bench. Sub Preston Jones ended the scoring drought with a basket and a free throw before Cefaratti put his four starters back in with Jones and the Knights scored 17 unanswered points to build a 19-9 advantage. They went on to win 70-57.
“I told them we were playing sloppy, we were sleep-walking and that we needed to take over this game,” Cefaratti said.
That is exactly what they did. The Knights picked up the pace, moving the ball rapidly down the court against the Panthers. Smith Flynn hit a three, Jordan Moser stole the ball and scored ,and the Knights took over that game. The Knights led by 12 at one point in the second quarter, but the Panthers pulled back with a couple of threes of their own and trailed the Knights 29-23 at the half.
Deerfield-Windsor pushed the lead to 12 again in the third quarter when Andrew Sceals swished a three, followed by a long three from Moser. In the fourth, the Panthers tried to rally and closed the gap down to eight when Flynn drilled another three for the Knights to kill the Panthers’ hopes. The pace of the game took its' toll on the Panthers and they were simply not able to maintain their defense late in the game against the Knights.
Moser led all scorers with 22 points, Sceals added 14, Flynn knocked down 12 and Zaibrion Drye scored eight. Drye was the force inside with four blocked shots and 10 rebounds for the Knights.
The win improves the Knights’ record to 8-11 overall and 4-1 in the region. Tiftarea fell to 1-12 overall and 1-4 in the region.
Friday night the Knights will host another region battle with the Valwood Valiants. The last time the Knights and Valiants met the Knights brought an exciting 90-86 win, their most points scored this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.