Deerfield-Windsor overpowers Tiftarea, one game left

CHULA, Ga. - The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams are one game away from both teams taking the spot in the upcoming region tournament after both won easily over Tiftarea Friday night. The Lady Knights won 66-34 and the Knights followed with a 72-38 blowout.
The Lady Knights started slowly Friday night, trailing 8-7 after the first quarter but Murphy Ray got the Lady Knights clicked with 12 points in the second quarter as Deerfield-Windsor outscored the Lady Panthers 21-9 in the quarter for a 28-17 halftime lead. The Lady Knights added seven points to their lead in the third quarter and then held Tiftare to just three points in the final quarter for the big win.
Ray led Deerfield-Windsor with 21 points, Joi Hubbard scored 17 and Margaret Saddler added 12 for the winners.
The Knights built a 35-13 halftime lead and breezed to their 14th win of the season.
Senior Jackson Harris led the Knights with 25 points, senior Hayes Revell scored 14, Mason Johnson put in 10 and Lane Sceals added nine for the winners.
The Lady Knights are now 21-1 overall and 9-0 in the region. They remain one game ahead of Southland Academy (21-2, 8-1) in the race for the top seed in the region. The Knights are tied at the top with Southland Academy with identical 8-1 region records but since Deerfield-Windsor beat Southland, DWS is in first. The region seeding will be determined Tuesday night at Deerfield-Windsor when the Knights host Southland Academy in the final regular season game of the year. The Lady Knight tip-off at 6:30 Tuesday night with the boys to follow.
