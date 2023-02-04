Deerfield-Windsor overpowers Tiftarea, one game left

CHULA, Ga. - The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams are one game away from both teams taking the spot in the upcoming region tournament after both won easily over Tiftarea Friday night. The Lady Knights won 66-34 and the Knights followed with a 72-38 blowout.

The Lady Knights started slowly Friday night, trailing 8-7 after the first quarter but Murphy Ray got the Lady Knights clicked with 12 points in the second quarter as Deerfield-Windsor outscored the Lady Panthers 21-9 in the quarter for a 28-17 halftime lead. The Lady Knights added seven points to their lead in the third quarter and then held Tiftare to just three points in the final quarter for the big win. 

