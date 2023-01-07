ALBANY — Two athletes who graduated in the class of 2017 at Deerfield-Windsor had their athletic jerseys retired Friday night in front of a packed house between games at William T. Henry gymnasium.
Soccer player Parker Morgan and baseball player Steven Williams were honored by the school with framed jerseys.
Morgan played soccer at DWS from her eighth-grade year through her senior year and was named All-Region and All-State honors four times and Region Player of the Year multiple times. She currently holds the Deerfield-Windsor soccer records of most goals in a game (8), most goals in a season (48), and most goals in a career (148). After high school, she played college soccer at Columbus State University where she earned the Peach Belt Conference Defender of the Week award multiple times.
Williams played varsity baseball for the Knights from his freshman year through his senior year, earning All-Region and All-State honors three times. He was also named Region Player of the Year. He was a key part of the team that brought home two state championships to Deerfield-Windsor in 2015 and 2016. He holds the Deerfield-Windsor records for most home runs in a season and most home runs in a career. After high school, he played college baseball at Auburn University and was then drafted by Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals. He was assigned to the National's farm team — the Fredericksburg Nationals and currently plays for the Wilmington Blue Rocks.