The Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never trailed Thursday night in a battle for first place in GISA Region 3-AAA against arch-rival Southland Academy. Deerfield-Windsor took the game by a final of 45-30 and now has sole possession of first place in the region with a 4-0 region record. Southland is now 2-1 in the region.
The game was tied 4-4 early in the first quarter, but the Lady Knights scored 12 straight points to close the first quarter with a 16-4 lead. The Deerfield-Windsor girls used a full court press that created pressure on the Lady Raiders and picked off a number passes that led to quick baskets by Lila Lanier and the Lady Raiders put Emilee Foy on the free throw line. Foy was 6-6 from the free throw line Thursday night.
In the second quarter, Jamia Lofton drilled a three-pointer to put the Lady Knights up by 15 at 23-8 and Deerfield-Windsor looked in complete control at the half, leading 27-11. The Lady Knights started out hot in the third by scoring the first six points of the second half to lead 33-11 before things started to change.
That’s when Southland decided to fight back. The Lady Raiders went on a 10-4 run to the end the quarter trailing 37-21. The Lady Knights pulled back the full court pressure to meet the Lady Raiders at half court to try and slow down the rally.
While it seemed like the Lady Knights had no trouble scoring in the first half, the second half was a different story as shots just would not fall for Deerfield-Windsor. Fortunately for the Lady Knights, the defense was still strong enough to hold the Lady Raiders back and held on for a 15-point win.
“We played really well in the first half,” said head coach Gina Mitchell. “Not so much in the second half. We made some poor shooting decisions in the second half that we have to correct. We have to do a much better job at making decisions.”
The Lady Knights used a balanced scoring attack led by Lanier with 11 points. Foy put in 10, while Lofton and Caroline Speir each added nine points for the winners.
The win puts the Lady Knights atop Region 3-AAA and gives them an overall record of 16-2.
“This could be a really, really good team if we can put four quarters of good basketball together,” Mitchell said. “There is no telling how good we could be if we just make good decisions.”
The Lady Knights will host Tiftarea Tuesday night in Albany and then welcome the Lady Valiants of Valwood Friday night.
A photo gallery from the game is on albanyherald.com.
