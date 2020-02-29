Apparently the fourth time was the charm. At least it was for the Brookwood girl’s basketball team from Thomasville. The Lady Warriors jumped out to a big early lead and then held off the Lady Knights of Deerfield-Windsor to take the GISA Class AAA state championship Saturday night by a 53-48 score. The Lady Knights had beaten Brookwood three times this season, including just a couple of weeks ago for the Region 3-AAA championship.
Deerfield-Windsor head coach Gina Mitchell had said her team could not afford to fall behind early to Brookwood like it had the night before against Bulloch, but that is exactly what happened. Brookwood opened up hot and scorched three first quarter threes en route to a 17-4 lead after the opening quarter. The Lady Knights managed only one basket and two free throws from Lila Lanier at the same time.
The Lady Knights battled back however, and outscored the Lady Warriors 16-7 in the second to trail only 24-20 at the half. Deerfield-Windsor continued to battle and with 3:45 remaining in the third, the Lady Knights took their first lead at 29-28 on basket by Lanier. A couple of trips down the court later, Caroline Speir put in two points and then Joi Hubbard hit a jump shot to give Deerfield-Windsor a 36-32 lead at the end of the quarter.
But even though two of Brookwood’s strongest scorers went to the bench with five fouls, the Lady Warriors continued to battle and went on an 8-1 run to take a 46-41 lead with 2:59 remaining to play.
Deerfield-Windsor's Jamia Lofton swished a three to close the game to two points, but Brookwood responded and that was as close as the Lady Knights would get.
“We came out flat to start the game,” said Mitchell. “But it was a great effort to come back and take the lead with six minutes or so left to play. We were 11 of 22 from the free throw line and in a game like this you have to be 60% to 70% from the line. The ball just didn’t bounce our way at the end.”
Lanier led the scoring with 15 points, while Lofton scored nine and Speir added eight for the Lady Knights.
The game ends the season for the Lady Knights with a 27-4 record and the first region championship since 2009. The team will be very different next season as eight players on the team will graduate in 2020.
“I have nothing but praise for this group of girls,” Mitchell said. “They have done everything I have asked of them and I am thankful to have had the opportunity to coach them this year.”
