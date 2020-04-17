Like others in Albany, Charlotte Augenstein has been impacted by living amid one of the state’s biggest breakout areas for the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s pretty scary,” the Deerfield-Windsor School senior said. “My parents are both doctors, so until (last) week they were both seeing patients, including COVID patients, so it’s been kind of hectic. They were both getting tested. Now they’re not seeing patients in person, so we’re safe.”
Augenstein, who sports a 4.3 GPA and a top-10 academic ranking in her class, has similar academic strengths to her parents — she plans to major in biology. She also knows where she will study for the next four years thanks to her recent college decision.
The cross country and track and field standout committed to the University of Georgia, choosing a preferred walk-on spot with the Bulldogs over other schools recruiting her heavily like Mercer, Kennesaw State and Florida State. She gets full tuition at Georgia through the Zell Miller Scholarship, reserved for students with a GPA of 3.7 or higher.
Georgia coaches liked her potential as a middle-distance runner.
“Charlotte has been a model student-athlete for the past four years,” Deerfield-Windsor head cross country and track and field coach Jake Clawson said. “She's driven, self-motivated and physically gifted. As a coach, I couldn't have asked for more in terms of her leadership, and she's been the cornerstone for the most successful four-year period of distance running in school history. She's far and away the most talented athlete I've ever coached.”
Georgia won the recruiting battle for her talents because it was a good fit academically and athletically.
“On my visit, it just felt really natural,” Augenstein said. “I got along with all the girls really well. I just didn’t have any doubts about it, unlike other schools when I’d notice things where maybe I wouldn’t fit in the best. Georgia just felt right.”
College running wasn’t always the goal for Augenstein, a former soccer and basketball player. But the progressions she made in running steered her more intently toward that sport, which she started because her older sister was a runner.
While she was an all-region runner every season since 2015, she improved greatly as she got older and she helped Deerfield-Windsor win four GISA state team titles. She won individual state track titles in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs as a junior, along with a runner-up finish in the 3,200, and she was third in the GISA State Championships for cross country last fall with a time of 19 minutes, 40 seconds.
“(College running) really hasn’t been a goal until the last two years or so,” Augenstein said. “Before then, I was playing basketball and playing soccer. I realized I was getting pretty good at running, and I realized what made me good at basketball and soccer was the running part, the endurance. I made the decision to quit those other sports and focus on running, to see what I could do with it.”
She still had high school goals remaining — both in track and elsewhere — before the coronavirus outbreak.
“This year we’re just focusing on the memories we could make our senior year,” Augenstein said. “Our pep rallies we got to have, the last few ones where all the seniors wore crowns, we have those memories since we didn’t get to create a lot of big ones at the end.”
During the current shutdown, Augenstein has stayed sharp with runs around her neighborhood under the guidance of her high school coach. As things transition to summer, she will follow a plan set up by her college coaches.
“Just increase my mileage and my endurance a little bit,” she said of her summer goals. “I definitely think (college running) will be challenging, the transition. I need to prepare myself mentally and physically for the changes and just how busy I’ll be in college.”
Her coach thinks she will do very well.
“I’m looking forward to seeing her contribute to that program in the way that she’s contributed to ours,” Clawson said.
