In Your Face - Deerfield-Windsor walks past Westover 18-0

Westover pitcher Autumn Holsey (1) tags Deerfield-Windsor's Anna Morey (3) at home plate as DWS senior Caroline Cioban (13) watches. The Lady Knights struck for seven runs in the first inning, added eight more in the second and beat the Lady Patriots 18-0 Monday afternoon at the Gordon Sports Complex in Albany. Morey took the win on the mound for the Lady Knights who are now 3-2 on the season. It was Westover's first game of the season.

 By Joe Whitfield @SidelineJoeWhit
