A huge rally netted the first region victory for the Deerfield-Windsor softball team in Georgia High School Association play.
The Knights erased an eight-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday for a 10-9 victory over First Presbyterian Day. Ansley Reich held FPD to two runs through the first five innings in place to Anna Lane Pierce, Deerfield-Windsor’s regular starting pitcher.
Down 9-1 after a rough sixth inning, the Knights made their comeback in the sixth to go ahead 10-9. After a lengthy weather delay, Ellie Morgan earned the save as her team improved to 3-4-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Joi Hubbard (2-for-4, RBI), Murphy Ray (2-for-4, RBI), Pierce (two RBIs) and Sawyer Dupree (two RBIs) led the Deerfield-Windsor offense.
