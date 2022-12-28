Deerfield-Windsor splits two with Early County

Deerfield-Windsor freshman Jack Moore (10) shoots for two as Early County's K'emarion Pugh (1) goes for the block during Wednesday's game in Moultrie at the Vereen Christmas Shootout at Colquitt County High School.
MOULTRIE-The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams opened the Vereen Christmas Shootout Wednesday at Colquitt County High School with matchups against Early County and split the two games. Early County took the boy's game 40-33 while the Lady Knights blew past the Lady Bobcats 65-34.
The boy's game was the opening game of the three-day event at Colquitt County featuring teams from all around south Georgia. Deerfield-Windsor (4-3) held a slight 19-17 lead at the half but the Knights only managed six points in the third quarter and a three-pointer from Early County's Nathaniel Tinson gave the Bobcats a 30-25 edge heading into the final quarter. The Bobcats pushed the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter but a late push by the Knights using a full-court press closed the gap to just six at the end.
Jackson Harris led the Knights with 21 points. Tinson led Early County (4-7) with 16 and Jabril Lindsey added nine.
It looked like the girl's game would be a close battle on paper. The Lady Bobcats came into the game ranked No. 10 in Class A Division II with an 8-2 record. However, Deerfield-Windsor (6-1) jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead and never looked back. The pace set by the Lady Knights had the Lady Bobcats gasping for breath and Early County head coach Kimmie Graham sent in replacements.
Deerfield-Windsor led 19-9 after the first quarter but scored the first 17 points of the second quarter to lead 36-9 before DWS head coach Gina Mitchell sent in her second group. DWS pushed the lead to 47-15 in the third quarter before the Lady Bobcat defense picked off three consecutive plays and scored on easy fast-break lay-ups.
Deerfield-Windsor senior Margaret Saddler led the scoring for the Lady Knights with 20 points. Also in double figures were Gabrielle Harris with 15, Joi Hubbard with 12, and Murphey Ray with 11. Jacorra Russell led the Lady Bobcats with 16 points.