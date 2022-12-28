Deerfield-Windsor splits two with Early County

Deerfield-Windsor freshman Jack Moore (10) shoots for two as Early County's K'emarion Pugh (1) goes for the block during Wednesday's game in Moultrie at the Vereen Christmas Shootout at Colquitt County High School.

 Joe Whitfield

MOULTRIE-The Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams opened the Vereen Christmas Shootout Wednesday at Colquitt County High School with matchups against Early County and split the two games. Early County took the boy's game 40-33 while the Lady Knights blew past the Lady Bobcats 65-34.

 

