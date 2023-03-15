...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is better potential for freezing
temperatures compared to early Wednesay morning. Such
conditions could be impactful to plants, vegetation, and
agriculture given the earlier than normal growing season from
abnormal warmth dating back to late February.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
Deerfield-Windsor teammates Mason Johnson (left) and Boles Middleton (right) battle for the lead in the 300-meter hurdles during Wednesday's Rhodes Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium. Johnson edged Middleton to win first in the race.
ALBANY - Deerfield-Windsor's dominance in distance events led to the Knights and Lady Knights running away with the team total Wednesday in the Rhodes Relays held at a sunny, but cool and breezy Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The Knights won the team competition with 163.50 points over the closest competitor - Mitchell County who finished second with 113.50. The Lady Knights captured 140 points with Crisp Academy in second place with 91.50. Fourteen schools sent competitors to the meet.
The Knights claimed the top three spots in both the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run to dominate the two longest races. Garrison Slaughter and Ethan Newsome finished one-two in each of those races with Jackson Belusko in third in the 1600 meter and Mangham Pippin taking third in the 3200 for the Knights.
The Knights also took first place in the 3200-meter relay (4x800). The team of Thomas Ray, Michael Collins, Brooks Margeson, and Ben Hatcher ran away from the competition to finish the race more than a minute ahead of Mitchell County which finished second.
Deerifeld-Windsor's Mason Johnson and Boles Middleton battled for the lead in the 300-meter hurdles with Johnson just edging his teammate at the finish line. That gave the Knights another one-two finish.
The Lady Knights got wins from Caroline Tennyson in the 400-meter run, Margaret Hodges in the 800 and 1600-meter runs, and Ana Chapman in the 3200-meter run.
Deerfield-Windsor's girls also won the 1600-meter relay (4x400_ and the 3200-meter relay (4x800) and finished second in the 400-meter relay (4x100). The winning 3200-meter team included Jane Strickland, Gabrielle Harris, Macy Hatcher, and Margret Hodges who beat Deerfield-Windsor's other team that placed second. That team included Molly Fuller, Milla McEwen, Anna Chapman, and Emily Rutledge.
The winning 4x400 team included Caroline Tennyson. Emily Tennyson, Gabrielle Harris, and Claire Jantz. The 4x100 team that finished second included Emily Tennyson, Tamiyah Brown. Caroline Tennyson and Joi Hubbard.
Other local winners (girls): Serenity Brooks of Westover won the 100-meter dash; Dougherty's Kia Burgess won the 300-meter hurdles; Westover's Rayven Thurston won the long jump and the triple jump with Deerfield-Windsor's Joi Hubbard taking second in those two events; and Westover's Tejah Lawson won the discus throw.
Other local winners (boys): Dougherty teammates Austin Davis and Jason Armstrong finished one-two in the 200-meter dash and the Dougherty relay team of Armstrong, Davis, Jariahus Hawkins, and Janard Walker won the 400-meter relay.
