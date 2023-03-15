Rhodes Relays

Deerfield-Windsor teammates Mason Johnson (left) and Boles Middleton (right) battle for the lead in the 300-meter hurdles during Wednesday's Rhodes Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium. Johnson edged Middleton to win first in the race.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Deerfield-Windsor's dominance in distance events led to the Knights and Lady Knights running away with the team total Wednesday in the Rhodes Relays held at a sunny, but cool and breezy Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

The Knights won the team competition with 163.50 points over the closest competitor - Mitchell County who finished second with 113.50. The Lady Knights captured 140 points with Crisp Academy in second place with 91.50. Fourteen schools sent competitors to the meet.

