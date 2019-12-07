The Deerfield-Windsor Knights swept two games from Westwood Friday night in Camilla as the Lady Knights defeated the defending state champion Lady Cats 44-40 before the boys topped the Wildcats 62-57.
Led by seniors Lila Lanier and Emilee Foy, the Lady Knights jumped out to a 15-2 lead on the Lady Cats and led 27-9 at the half. The Lady Cats rallied in the fourth quarter to bring the game closer, but Deerfield-Windsor held on for the win. Senior Brianna Thompson led the Lady Cats with 18 points.
In the boys’ game the Knights jumped out to a 5-0 lead early and finished the first quarter up 21-14 with hot shooting from sophomore Andrew Sceals. The Wildcats responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Knights 22-13 behind offensive put backs and free throws by Fletcher Sheffield and Slater Stringer.
Westwood was up by four with three minutes left when sophomore forward Wright Strickland nailed a three from the right wing, to make it a one-point game. Senior Zai Drye made one of two from the line to tie the game at 55. then the Knights forced turnovers and finishes at the rim by Andrew Sceals and Smith Flynn moved the lead to six points. The Wildcats made it close (2pt game) with a pu0 tback finish by Stringer but the Knights were fouled and Sceals made both free throws to put it out of reach.
“We’ve got two guards injured right now and Andrew, Smith, and Jordan Moser stepped up and played a lot of minutes,” said Deerfield-Windsor head coach Bill Cefaratti. “We are a young group who fought all night and are learning how to be a good team. I’m excited for these guys and how much they are learning and growing each game.”
Sceals led the Knights with 23 points and Smith Flynn added 17. Sheffield led Westwood with 24 and Stringer scored 20 for the Wildcats.
Thursday night the Westwood Wildcats swept both varsity games from Citizens Christian with the Lady Cats winning 58-46 and the boys taking the win 67-50.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Cats jumped out to a 9-2 lead, but the Lady Patriots battled back to 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. After Westwood pulled away to 20-10, the Lady Patriots rallied again and brought the score to 22-19.
Westwood turned up the defense in the third quarter and pulled away to lead 48-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman Destiny Harris led the Lady Cats with 16 points while senior point guard Brianna Thompson scored 13 and stole the ball 11 times. Caitlin Santiago added 11 points for the winners.
Led by Slater Stringer and Max Waters, the Wildcats used a stingy defense and an effective fast break Westwood jumped out to an 11-2 lead before the Patriots could hit a basket. Their first two points were free throws as they had trouble hitting the basket early.
The Wildcats led 48-36 after three quarters, but the Patriots had pulled to within five points with Westwood’s Fletcher Sheffield on the bench in foul trouble. With Sheffield out, the Wildcats were trying to score from outside while the Patriots were able to score in the paint and close the gap. Sheffield returned in the final period and scored six fourth quarter points in the paint and pulled down several rebounds before fouling out with 1:33 remaining.
Stringer led the Wildcats with 25 points and Waters followed with 20. Sheffield added 10.