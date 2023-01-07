featured
Deerfield-Windsor takes two from Terrell Academy
ALBANY- The Deerfield-Windsor Knights and Lady Knights took wins over rival Terrell Academy Friday night in front of a full house at William T. Henry Gymnasium at Deerfield-Windsor. The Knights topped the Eagles 59-52 while the Lady Knights ran past the Lady Eagles 50-31.
Deerfield-Windsor senior Hays Revell hit back-to-back threes early in the first quarter and the Knights opened an 8-0 lead to begin the game. After the Eagles called time, Terrell Academy got going and a three by Hayden Crosson pulled the Eagles to within four at 15-11, then a three and a free throw from Bryson Carter closed the gap to within two, 17-15. The Knights pushed the lead back to ten points in the second quarter at 28-18 with three-pointers from Jackson Harris and Lane Sceals, but the Eagles bounced back as well and closed to within just three points at the half, 31-28.
Terrell Academy opened up the second half hot and another three from Carter gave the Eagles their first lead of the night at 33-31, but back-to-back threes from DWS freshman Jackson Revell pushed the Knights back into the lead for good late in the quarter. Leading only 42-41 at the end of the third quarter, the Knights controlled the final quarter to push out to a nine-point lead late in the game and held on for the win.
Jackson Harris led the scoring for the Knights with 21 points as Deerfield-Windsor improved their season record to 5-5. Jackson Revell followed with 11 points and Hays Revell added 10. Carter led the Eagles with 25 points and Logan Todd added 10. The loss dropped the Eagles' record to 9-4 overall.
Terrell Academy's Liza West drilled a three-pointer to start the scoring in the girl's game and the Lady Eagles' full-court press rattled the Lady Knights briefly as they led 5-0 before Deerfield-Windsor's Gabrielle Harris scored 11 straight points. She hit from underneath the basket, from near the free throw line, and a three-pointer to get her team going before Margret Saddler and Joi Hubbard added points to lead 15-5. The Lady Knights led 26-15 at the half and scored the first seven points of the third quarter to push that lead to 33-15 then cruised the rest of the way for the win.
The win improves Deerfield-Windsor's record to 10-1 on the season while the Lady Eagles are now 9-5. Harris led the scoring with 19 points for the Lady Knights while Hubbard scored 12 and Murphey Ray added eight. Cooper led the Lady Eagles with 12 and Morre followed with eight.
Deerfield-Windsor will host Valwood Tuesday night in a region match while Terrell Academy will be away at Brookwood Tuesday night and host Valwood in Dawson Friday night.
Most Popular
Articles
- Handful of new laws take effect in Georgia
- Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU
- Here's What We Know About 'The Voice' Season 23, Including the New Coaches
- New laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
- MARC HYDEN: The work force is missing 2.9 million workers. Where’d they go?
- Calling All DIYers—Prepare to Be Inspired by These 25 Kitchen Renovations Under $5K!
- More Delectable Details About 'Julia' Season 2! Rachel Bloom Joins the Cast
- Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties
- Key takeaways from court documents in case against Bryan Kohberger and some questions that remain
- Candidates in 2019 Albany mayor's race looking for rematch in 2023
Images
Videos
Collections
- Albany Adoptable Pets - Week of January 4
- Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
- PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 6-8
- Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Lee West Middle vs. Albany Middle
- PHOTOS: Lee County basketball vs. Mitchell County
- PHOTOS: Albany Humane Society keeping pups happy during influx of abandoned, surrendered animals
- PHOTOS: Albany State basketball vs. Miles College
- Lyrics to 60 famously misunderstood songs, explained
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
It's the last week of 2022, how do you plan to celebrate the new year?
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
You voted: