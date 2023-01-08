Deerfield-Windsor takes two from Westfield

Deerfield-Windsor senior Jackson Harris (40) scored 24 points - 13 in the final quarter to help the Knights beat Westfield 49-42 Saturday afternoon in Albany.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Just hours after sweeping rival Terrell Academy, the Deerfield-Windsor basketball teams were back on the court and winning again Saturday afternoon.

The Knights held off a strong rally from the Hornets to win 49-42 and after early struggles the top-rated Lady Knights wiped out Westfield 62-24.

