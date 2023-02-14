Deerfield-Windsor tennis teams defeat Colquitt County

ALBANY - The Deerfield-Windsor tennis teams opened their 2023 spring season with wins over Colquitt County Monday. Both teams won by identical 4-1 scores.
In singles action for the Boys,
#1 Ellis Holton (DW) def. Mark Breedlove (CC) -- (6-1,6-0)
#2 Brooks Margeson (DW) def. Jack Taunton (CC) -- (6-0, 6-0)
#3 Nishant Sanjay (DW) def. Parker Anderson (CC) --(6-2, 6-0)
#4 Kendal Massie (DW) def. Marco Lorenzo (CC) 8-2
For the Doubles:
#1 Bailee Fountain & Dean Ngvyen (CC) def. Ben Hatcher & Boles Middleton (6-7) 8-10, 5-7 (5-10)
#2 Davis Nicholson & Zachary Martin (DW) def. Tye Hurst & Joshua Scroggins (CC) 7-5.3-6 (13-11).
For the Lady Knights of DWS: In singles action -
#1 Sophie Singleton (DW) def. Eva Barnett (CC) (6-4, 2-6 ), (10-8)
#2 Jia Patel (DW) def. Emily Lampman (CC) ( 6-1, 6-1)
#3 Macy Hatcher (DW) def. Carolyne Tumers (CC) (6-2, 6-2)
#4 Eva Bamelt (CC) def. Finley Northrop 8-2.
In Doubles Action
#1 Candace Moses & Odessa Dixon (CC) def. Mary Margeson & Gracyn Pennington (DW) 6-3, 6-3
#2 Alyia Nurbhai & Annabelle Scott (DW) def. Jayley Johnson & Ada Craft (CC) 6-2. 2-6 (10-4).
