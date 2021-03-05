The Deerfield-Windsor tennis teams posted victories Thursday over Westwood at Doublegate.
The Knights won the boys match 4-1, improving to 3-0 on the season. Brooks Margeson, Ben Hatcher and Davis Owens swept the singles matches, while the doubles wins were by Charles Peeler and Frank Middleton at No. 1, and Rhen Rubenhall and Jacob Workman at No. 2.
Deerfield-Windsor’s girls won 4-0, also upping their season record to 3-0 behind singles wins from Elizabeth Leveson and Bella Brim. Jackie Houston and Jia Patel won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 team of Lela Leveson and Amelia Snipes.
