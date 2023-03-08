Monday the Deerfield-Windsor Tennis team traveled to Cochran to play Bleckley County and bot the boys and girls came home victorious. The Knights won 4-1 and the Lady Knights 3-2. Improving both teams records to 7-0
Lady Knights-
#1 Singles - Sophie Singleton (DW) def. Cassidy Carden (BC) (6-3, 6-1)
#2 Singles - Cadence Cuff (BC) def. Jia Patel (DW) (7-6, 7-4. 6-3)
#3 Singles - Gracyn Pennington (DW) def. AnnGrace Dykes (BC) (6-2, 6-20
Doubles-
#1 Presley Dubois/Rebecca Bowing (BC) def. Mary Margeson/Annabelle Scott - (4-6, 6-3, 10-6)
#2 Alyia Nurbhai/Finley Northrop (DW) def. Mckenley Gray/Jaylen Dollar (BC) -(6-2, 6-1)
In the Boys Match DWS #1 Singles Ellis Holton def. Deacon Ferrell (BC) (6-1, 6-1)
#2 Singles - Nishant Sanjay (DW) def. Reagan Scott (BC) - (6-2, 6-0)
#3 Singles - Brooks Margeson (DW) def. Drew Floyd (BC) (6-0,6-0)
For the Doubles Scores:
#1 - Doubles Davis Nicholson/Zachary Martin (DW) def. Zeb Dubois/Chase Rogers (BC) (6-0, 6-4)
#2 Doubles Bo Yerty/John Teston (BC) def. Ben Hatcher/Boles Middleton (DW) (6-1, 5-7 (8-6) 10-5.
